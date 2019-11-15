Cause of death undetermined in Zephier case

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say the cause of death for a Minneapolis resident found in a rural area of Mankato in October can not be determined.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has listed the cause of death for Shane Zephier as undetermined with no findings of trauma or injury.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's office says discussion with family and friends in the days prior to Zephier's disappearance identified probable medical and mental health concerns.
The Sheriff's Office says they will continue to investigate but foul play is not suspected at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863.
