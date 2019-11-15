Cook the Book connects community members, food

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — They were cooking the books at the Waseca Public Library Thursday.
Not literally, of course, but a lot of looking, smelling and tasting of food for their ‘Cook the Book’ event.
Cook the Book is a group that meets four times per year.
Each meeting, they grab a cookbook, every member of the group picks a recipe and makes it for the next time they get together.
“Food is one of the great ways you can bring people together. It’s comforting, makes us feel good and gives us something to talk about," explained Erica Forsythe. "Even though they are creating their own individual dishes, they are working on something together and that’s a good thing to be a part of.”
Thursday’s gathering focused on French cuisines.
Snacks, main course meals and desserts lined the counter for all to eat.
