Give to the Max day sets record
The 11th annual Give to the Max day set a record (Source: GiveMN.org)
By Mitch Keegan | November 15, 2019 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 9:55 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's Give to the Max Day sets a New Record for Donations

Minnesotans lived up to their reputation for generosity and engagement during the state’s 11th annual giving holiday.

More than 5,600 nonprofits and schools across the state raised $21.7 million during Give to the Max Day, a unique 24-hour online fundraiser that spreads generosity across the state.

Donations were made from all 87 Minnesota counties, all 50 states and countries around the world.

