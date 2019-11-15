Give to the Max day sets record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's Give to the Max Day sets a New Record for Donations
Minnesotans lived up to their reputation for generosity and engagement during the state’s 11th annual giving holiday.
More than 5,600 nonprofits and schools across the state raised $21.7 million during Give to the Max Day, a unique 24-hour online fundraiser that spreads generosity across the state.
Donations were made from all 87 Minnesota counties, all 50 states and countries around the world.
