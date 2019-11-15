History of ballroom is showcased in a Sleepy Eye location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society developed an exhibit on ballrooms, in an effort to take history on the road.
The building that lies in the downtown streets of Sleepy Eye is currently the town’s furniture gallery – but long ago it was known as the Patter foot Ballroom.
“When you talk about Ballrooms that is a building that is dedicated to live music and dancing – it was one of the first ones,” volunteer history researcher for the BCHS Daniel Groebner said.
A local businessman in Sleepy Eye built the building as a Ford garage in 1918,about 15 years later it became a ballroom.
Ballrooms were big back in the day, serving society in many ways.
“As part of my research we interviewed people both who danced in the ballrooms and children of those who did – and we found out that a lot of people met, they met their life partner at a ballroom dance,” Groebner said.
The traditional ballroom had a curved ceilings with great height for ideal musical acoustics and booths surrounding the dance floor.
The popularity of Ballrooms according to Groebner, comes after the war years.
“Dance halls probably had their biggest resurgence in the area here after the war when the service people were returning from the war and looking for something to do,” owner of Larson’s Furniture Gallery Randy Larson said.
The Furniture Gallery building is one of 11 that is featured in the researched area that was called a ballroom.
You can catch the ‘Ballrooms of Brown County’ traveling exhibit at The Furniture Gallery until the spring of 2020.
