Holiday Sharing Tree begins Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has given thousands of gifts to those who may need some help around the holidays.
In those 34 years, the project has distributed over 65,000 gifts to those in need in both Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties.
The project kick off was Friday, meaning Holiday Sharing Tree Giving Cards are now available for pick up at the tree locations, which can be found in the map below.
“My favorite part of this project is distribution day. When you see the gratitude of these individuals when they receive their gifts, the gratitude that they have for the community, for the generosity of people that are willing to help their neighbor out,” Project Manager Liz Thiesse said.
Most gifts given are basic need items like jeans, sheets or soap.
For more information on how to get involved or donate to the project, visit HolidaySharingTree.org.
