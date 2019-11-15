Iowa Lakes Community College students participate in hands-on learning opportunity

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College agriculture students are finishing up their “on-the-job training” that allows them to get their hands dirty in the field before they enter the workforce.
Iowa Lakes students begin classes again next week, but some will be returning to the classroom seats after taking the driver's seat in the field.
“I think it’s a great test drive for them, you wouldn’t go buy a new car or truck without giving it a ride first and so we kind of think that that’s the opportunity they get,” said Iowa Lakes Community College instructor, Tom Quastad.
Iowa Lakes offers internship and on the job training opportunities in the fall and spring.
“That was one of the factors, that it’s both in the fall and spring, to go down there, that you get to go out and actually be there hands on working and learning that way,” said Iowa Lakes agriculture business student, Aaron Portner.
“Our times in the spring and the fall coincide with harvest and planting and so if we need to adjust the schedule because we have a late fall or an early spring, we can do that and we have done that before, this year it’s going to work out pretty good,” said Quastad.
Quastad said the training is for the student and potential employers.
“Not only does the student get to try out the job, but the employer gets to try out the student. We have a lot of students that are employed the day they graduate, or even before,” said Quastad.
“A fun time, you get to learn a lot, the internships is really nice, you get to go out and just learn right away, hands on,” said Portner.
The interactive learning doesn’t end when classes resume.
“We’re in a class setting of 15 to 20 students at a time. There’s a lot of conversation, it’s not just me up there preaching to the choir, it’s interaction, and of course that makes the learning experience better, I think,” said Quastad.
