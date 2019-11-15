Janesville woman in custody after driving while impaired, fleeing police

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — A 50-year-old Janesville woman is in custody on charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.
Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reports that authorities received a call on Friday from a concerned citizen saying that Alyssa Marie Hoeppner had fallen down while getting in and out of a black Hyundai Tuscon SUV parked on Le Ray Township Road 295, near the south side of Madison Lake.
The Eagle Lake Police Department responded to assist and locate the SUV that had been driving away from the area.
A traffic stop was attempted, but Hoeppner, the driver and only occupant of the SUV, failed to stop.
A Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit, which spanned approximately five total miles, with top speeds approaching 70 mph (112.65 km/h).
Authorities report that the pursuit ended about two miles in Le Sueur County when Hoeppner pulled to the side of the road and stopped the vehicle.
Deputies from Le Sueur and Waseca Counties were responding to assist when the pursuit had ended.
There were no damages or injuries as a result of this pursuit. Hoeppner remains in custody on charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.
The Eagle Lake Police Department was assisted by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
