Laborers Local 563 helping students find careers after high school with Construct Tomorrow

The event will be held on November 20th at the Mankato Civic Center, with students from over 37 schools in attendance

By Benjamin Broze | November 15, 2019 at 10:03 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:03 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stacey Karels with Laborers Local 563 joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss Construct Tomorrow, an opportunity for students learn about careers in construction.

Karels says that jobs like these can be an alternative to college, and apprenticeships offer students hands-on training while getting paid. He also says that the workforce for construction is dwindling as the baby boomers retire, and its important to show the next generation the opportunities they can find in the field.

The event will be held on November 20th at the Mankato Civic Center. Students from over 37 schools will be in attendance, and it is open to the public as well.

