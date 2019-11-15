Mankato Civic Center’s new electric Zamboni provides environmental benefits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Civic Center has a new electric Zamboni, a machine they say is more sustainable than its fuel-powered counterpart.
This Zamboni produces no emissions, improves indoor air quality and cuts down fuel costs; the center said they’ll save about $10-15,000.
The machine is also quieter and shaves the ice smoother.
The center said the time and maintenance that goes into the electric Zamboni is also more efficient and cheaper.
“You don’t have a louder hum with the engine as the propane, and also with this, it also has Zamboni Connect on it. We can look up and document everything maintenance and everything and do all of our service logs on our phone," said Operations Supervisor Blake Burns.
The center said the Zamboni’s lifespan is about ten years.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.