Minnesota Hemp Association to host hemp expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - By request from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Hemp Association is hosting an educational hemp expo and convention.
Now the fastest growing hemp organization in the state, the Minnesota Hemp Association is bringing expert panelists to the River’s Edge Civic Center in St. Cloud on December 3.
The goal is to bring information about the hemp industry including growth opportunities, the challenges the industry is facing and how they are facing them.
“The hemp industry has so much potential and we actually are looking to our legislators and lawmakers to help guide the industry, so we are making responsible choices for the general public and knowing there is so much potential for the industry to grow that we want to see it done the right way in the state of Minnesota,” said board of directors member for the Minnesota Hemp Association and Journey Organics owner, Sara Kietzer.
