MNRAAA to host Prescription Drug Prices Solutions Forum in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and AARP Minnesota have partnered to host Prescription Drug Prices Forum from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Minnesota lawmakers and community leaders will be engaging in a conversation on policy solutions to address the current state of prescription drug prices.
The event will be taped live from Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul and livestreamed to locations across the state, with community conversations following the livestream event.
This event is being hosted locally in North Mankato at Oak Terrace Independent Living, located at 1575 Hoover Drive.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Dr. Stephen Schondelmeyer, Sen. Scott Jensen and Rep. Kelly Morrison are a few of the guest speakers participating in the discussion in St. Paul.
Anyone interested in attending should register for this event on AARP Minnesota’s website.
This event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.