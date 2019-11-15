’No Shave November’ bringing awareness for cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -We are half way through ‘No Shave November’ and doctors want people to remember the root cause, bringing awareness to cancer.
As most know, 'No Shave November’ is a month-long journey which participants stop shaving to raise awareness and start a conversation about cancer. As men grow out their beards doctors want to remind them to check themselves for cancer such as prostate, testicular or skin.
“Especially for prostate cancers there aren’t a lot of symptoms that go into that. There is testing that can be done that can identify something early of course just like everything a leak in your car’s oil system or a leak in your house, the quicker you get on it the better and that really needs to be a lab test,” said family physician, Dr. Rich Peller.
Dr. Peller suggests men should also do self-examinations looking for any unusual lumps or skin spots.
People participating in ‘No Shave November’ are also encouraged to donate the money they would typically spend on having and grooming their hair to organizations for cancer.
