Officials: Consumers should be ‘scam-aware’ this holiday season

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Attorney’s Office is warning consumers to be scam-aware this holiday season.
Officials advise shoppers to double-check their bank accounts to make sure all purchases listed are ones they intended to make.
You should also make sure the price listed is the same amount you believe you spent.
If you believe anything is wrong, you should contact your bank immediately and also file a police report.
“Especially as you’re shopping online, make sure that the website that you’re shopping from is a secure website," said Bonnie Petersen. "If you’re doing the online shopping, type in the website address yourself, and then make sure in the web browser, it should say that it is a secure website.”
The attorney’s office along with other local law enforcement agencies also have presentations that teach the community about what to look out for.
Those interested in hosting a presentation can contact Petersen by email at bonnie.petersen@co.nicollet.mn.us.
Common scams to look out for include romance scams, grandparent scams and IRS scams.
The Social Security Administration will never call you to say your social security number has been flagged for fraudulent activity.
Always take the time to look up the information yourself.
