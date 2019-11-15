Prairie Lakes Transit offers free transportation services for disabled veterans

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Prairie Lakes Transit in Fairmont is offering free transportation services for disabled veterans.
Vets can ride the transit buses for free with their valid Veteran’s Identification Card. To qualify for the free rides, a disability has to be service-connected.
“It’s just access to what they need. If they need access to medical appointments or anything, they can use it now and not worry about paying the fare,” Transit Director Jeremy Monahan said.
Prairie Lakes created the policy in March. Larger cities already offer free rides for veterans via transit buses, so to honor vets, Prairie Lakes decided to craft a policy of their own.
Two transit routes run throughout Fairmont and three more throughout the city and Martin County.
