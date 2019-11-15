Programming to start soon for NBC, CW

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s been on the air for a couple of weeks, and we can now tell you when programming will begin on our new sister stations.
Programming from NBC and the CW will start airing on KMNF channel 7 on Sunday, December 1.
The KEYC Engineering department turned the transmitter on back on October 28.
If you have a VHF antenna, you'll find the future home of the new networks on channel 7-1 and 7-2 respectively.
Stay tuned as we have more exciting things ahead on our new channel 7 in the coming months.
ORIGINAL STORY-- October 28, 2019: If you receive your TV signal over the air, a new station hit the air on Monday, October 28.
The KEYC Engineering department turned on our new NBC and CW station KMNF Monday morning to begin testing.
If you have a VHF antenna, you’ll find the future home of the new networks on channels 7–1 and 7–2 respectively.
As of Tuesday, October 29, we have had viewers with VHF antenna’s report picking KMNF’s signal up in Owatonna and Waseca.
Our local engineers and a team of contractors recently completed installing the antenna at 975 feet on our tower near Lewisville. (That’s just below the KEYC antenna that’s at the top of the tower.) The work also included 1100 feet of feed line and a new transmitter.
Programming from NBC and CW is expected to start airing once testing is complete.
Stay tuned as we have more exciting things to come on our new channel 7 in the coming months.
Editors note: KEYC-TV will continue to serve as a CBS and FOX affiliate.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.