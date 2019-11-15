Public invited to International Relations Forum, will include four MNSU faculty members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Four Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty members will discuss current events in an international relations forum from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The forum will be hosted in Room 245 of the Centennial Student Union.
The faculty panelists will include the members listed below, along with the topic that they will speak about:
- Tom Inglot, professor, Department of Government, “U.S. Foreign Policy toward Russia and Ukraine under the Trump Administration”
- Jameel Haque, assistant professor, Department of History, “Seeds of Conflict: British Imperial Legacies in Palestine, Kashmir and Sudan”
- Lee Tesdell, professor, Department of English, “A History Lesson from Palestine”
- Abdalla Battah, associate professor, Department of Government, “Arab Seasons of Change: Revolution & Counterrevolution”
This event is free and open to the public.
