Rihm Kenworth adds a Mankato location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rihm Kenworth, a truck dealership, opened in Mankato three weeks ago on 9th Avenue off of Lundin Boulevard.
Rihm Kenworth started in 1932 as a car dealership and later evolved into a truck dealership.
Mankato is joining the handful of locations Rihm Kenworth has in Minnesota that includes South St. Paul and Albert Lea.
The Mankato Location is operating as a full-service shop doing everything from oil changes to overhauls and they work on all makes and models.
“We haven’t had a presence here ever before and there is a lot of Kenworth customers here. We’re happy to be in Mankato and be able to support and take care of those customers and gain new ones if we can,” said Director of Service Steve Toninato.
Kenworth also has truck sales, a parts department and a leasing company running out of Mankato as well.
