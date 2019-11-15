Sending out reminders of home to soldiers for the holidays

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — One Navy Veteran knows all too well the feelings of being away from home on the holidays. Now herself and others are sending out reminders of home to soldiers.
Shannon Frost served in the Navy for 20 years. After returning to the Le Sueur area she wanted to do something to bring a little joy to those serving us.
This the fourth year the VFW Post 4269 and the American Legion Post 55 have sent packages and letters to Le Sueur-Henderson Public School graduates that are currently serving in the military. Packages are sent to those stationed out of state or deployed.
“I went into boot camp four days before Christmas. So my first holiday was just a couple days into the Navy. And I was deployed the next. So anytime you can get a piece of home it helps brighten your spirits," said VFW Commander Post 4297, Shannon Frost.
Local elementary students help contribute letters. Inside the packages are Girl Scout cookies, home backed goods and items from local businesses.
Packages and letters are usually sent out the first week in December.
