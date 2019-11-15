Southern Minnesota shoemaker hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One southern Minnesota woman with a passion for shoe making is hoping to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.
Pegeen Rozeske has put her soul into the craft for more than 16 years.
“I was at an event with a friend who had a hole in their shoe. And I was afraid he was going to catch pneumonia, so I took his shoe off and proceeded to fix it for him. He encouraged me along with several others to pursue shoe making," she said.
Rozeske is the recent winner of a Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council grant, which she is using for machines that will cut down the time it takes to make the shoes.
Those two machines will be housed at Mankato Makerspace, where she hosts different classes.
She plans to teach a shoe making class using both machines before the years’ end.
All Makerspace classes can be found on their website.
