Two area PE teachers take home MNSHAPE Awards

SOUTHERN MINN. (KEYC) — One step into Kirsten Guentzel’s gym, you can tell she’s passionate about what she does.
“When they leave the gym, we want them to feel like they succeeded,” Guentzel said.
Wherever she has gone, Guentzel has made a lasting impact.
This is probably why she was nominated for, and won, the Minnesota Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
Whether it was at St. Peter Public Schools or Sibley East, where she teaches now, positive impacts have followed.
Guentzel secured six separate grants in one school year for the St. Peter district.
That money went toward a number of things, including one children still use, and love, today.
“The six grants in one school year went towards a virtual cycling class. We put kids bikes onto cyclist trainers and then students got to watch videos on a Smartboard of somebody wearing a GoPro riding around the world, so it was a really cool riding experience,” Guentzel explained.
To make accepting the award even sweeter, she got to stand alongside the teacher who showed her the ropes.
David Krenik won the Paul Schmidt Award after being nominated by Guentzel herself.
According to Guentzel, Krenik is a legend in the Cleveland community, where he has taught and coached for nearly 30 years.
“He focuses on building relationships, first, with the students versus focusing on the lesson and the content. Building those relationships today is so important,” Guentzel added.
Being recognized for your teaching, especially a full eight years after retiring means a lot to Krenik, and making the moment even more special is knowing who nominated him.
“You hope you’re making an impact with all the kids," Krenik said. "We had a lot of student teachers through the years as we are really close to Mankato and Gustavus and most of them are just great. To have it come from one of them is really nice.”
Krenik was a guest speaker at Cleveland’s 99th Commencement Ceremony where he said, “The bottom line is you should just do the right thing. In kindergarten, most of you knew right from wrong. Use that as your guide. You’ll never be wrong if you do what’s right.”
Guentzel, along with fellow staff members, also raised enough money this year to install a rock climbing wall in her gym to be used by generations to come.
