The Carnegie Art Center spends day with local artists to recognize their work

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Carnegie Art Center held a special gathering this afternoon for contributors of art in Southern Minnesota
Artists throughout the nine county region were invited to the center for recognition and the opportunity to collaborate with other artists.
A topic of discussion amongst the artists was the growth of art in the region.
“Well right now Mankato is going through a renaissance of fabulous work. We’ve brought new life into his region and folks that are being pushed out of the cities, because it’s become more and more un-affordable are finding rural communities like Mankato and the surrounding community a place to thrive,” local artist Gregory Wilkins said.
Art that exists in the region features fiber art, sculptures and ceramic.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.