DEVELOPING: Mankato Public Safety investigating robbery at Casey’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Public Safety is investigating a robbery that occurred at Casey’s General Store in Mankato on Friday evening.
Mankato Public Safety Commander Adam Gray reported that dispatch received a call of a robbery at Casey’s on North Riverfront Drive at 7:33 p.m.
Authorities had established an active perimeter of the area to try to find the suspect.
No further information has been released, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with knowledge or information about the events are encouraged to contact Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8780.
