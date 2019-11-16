Healthcare companies gather for a workshop on infectious disease scenarios

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The South Central Healthcare Coalition hosted its annual Infection Disease Workshop Friday.
The workshop brings together over 200 healthcare providers throughout 11 counties of southern Minnesota to learn and discuss resources and ways to contend a major infection disease, like the flu.
The root of the conversation was centered on building and maintaining healthy communities, then, from there, the attention went to reactionary measures.
“We know that there is always a potential for infectious disease, how do we prepare, how do we build plans, how do we work together? All of that should be done ahead of the time and that’s why we are here today – we are doing this just in case,” Coordinator Eric Weller said.
The workshop included guest speakers in the morning and a facilitated infectious disease outbreak tabletop exercise in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.