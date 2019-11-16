Holiday season drinks bring out creativity in baristas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Walking into a coffee shop this time of year means a menu with creative specialty drinks to get you in the holiday mood.
At most local cafe’s, creativity comes from the internal brainpower of the barista.
“When it comes to any kind of a specialty drink, we put our heads together as a team, and so we have a couple drinks that we do for the holidays,” said Owner Jenn Melby-Kelley.
The Coffee Hag has themed recipes like the Sleigh ride and Snow White.
Here’s the making of the Snow White drink, it’s accented with white chocolate and raspberry flavors.
And that's one that was created by the café's baristas.
“I like to support the creative juices of my staff all the time and this is just another way that they get to be part of something that is crucial to what we do in the shop,” added Melby-Kelley.
Over in Waseca at Jonnie Beans, the staff has a competition and the winner gets their creation featured on the seasonal menu.
“We use everybody’s ideas, so I got to all of the employees and I say whatever you think is good let’s try it and we all vote and if it’s good it goes and if it’s not good, we modify it or trash it and start over,” said Manager Jodee Loveless.
One of the drinks that won is a Christmas Cookie drink, it has hints of shortbread flavor and lemon.
Now that the drinks have been decided, their focus is on the presentation.
“I try to make it look like what I would anticipate going into a place that when I see it, my eyes get bright and I get excited,” added Loveless.
In the end, it's the originality that makes the holiday flavors that much better.
