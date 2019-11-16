Madelia unable to field Varsity, JV Girls’ Basketball teams for 2019 season

“A couple of years ago, we had a group of 15 girls that didn’t participate in basketball. That started some things and I had a bit of a concern as to how that would affect the future. Two years later, we have a number of girls that aren’t participating. That left us with just three that are back from last year in grades 9 through 12," explained Carpenter. "Now we’re doing what we need to do to accommodate them. Obviously, the program wouldn’t be able to field a varisty or JV team, so we had to act and inform the section and everyone affected, so we can move on.”