Madelia unable to field Varsity, JV Girls’ Basketball teams for 2019 season

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia High School will not have varsity or junior varsity girls’ basketball for the upcoming season, after a couple of factors led to the decision earlier this week.
“Well it was really hard on the administration and coaching staff, parents, and everyone involved," Athletic Director Paul Carpenter said. "It’s something we were getting ready to start the season, and then have to tear it down. The boys have very good numbers, are strong and solid. It’s going to be a little bit of a let down going into the season and not participate at the varsity level for the girls.”
Numbers for the girls’ basketball program have dwindled in recent years, and now the Blackhawks do not have enough athletes to compete.
“A couple of years ago, we had a group of 15 girls that didn’t participate in basketball. That started some things and I had a bit of a concern as to how that would affect the future. Two years later, we have a number of girls that aren’t participating. That left us with just three that are back from last year in grades 9 through 12," explained Carpenter. "Now we’re doing what we need to do to accommodate them. Obviously, the program wouldn’t be able to field a varisty or JV team, so we had to act and inform the section and everyone affected, so we can move on.”
Madelia is hopeful that girls’ varsity basketball can return for the 2020 season, without having to partner with another schools’ program.
“Our philosophy, here, is to, if we don’t have to, don’t look for a co-op situation and build from within," Carpenter continued. "Fix the problem, try to get the participation numbers where they should be, have our own program and compete in the conference and section. If that’s going to be a long-term program, that’d be last resort to look for a co-op. Right now, our goal is to plan ahead for next year, get a schedule, and look to field a full varsity and JV team, and build from within. That’s probably what our best interests are.”
Madelia’s girls’ basketball team finished with a 5-21 record last season.
