Red, White, and Blue enriches lives of veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Every Friday morning, the Mankato Chapter of Team Red, White and Blue meets at Panera Bread where vets, young and old, enjoy a hot cup of joe.
“So this is one of our events that we do every Friday morning. So at 0800 we get together at Panera here in town and we just have a social hour," said Joe DeLory, a U.S. Navy veteran who served five tours in Vietnam. "That brings together our younger generation of veterans, our older generation of veterans - it’s my favorite event that we have on the calendar, so it’s a great time.”
Team Red, White and Blue's mission is to enrich the lives of veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical, social and community events.
“This just brings both generations of veterans and kind of bridges that gap, which is one of my main goals with Team Red, White and Blue - to bridge the gap between our older generation and younger generation,” added DeLory.
DeLory says Team Red, White and Blue has given him a support group that he can rely on.
“Not too long ago, back in August, I had a heart attack," continued DeLory. "I had visits from some of the team members, and Will, he and his family came to visit me and he was my ride home.”
Joe says when he returned home from Vietnam, he faced scrutiny from people who didn’t support the war, and even from older veterans who served in other conflicts.
"I don't want to ever see this current crop of vets face the backlash that we faced from other vets even."
Team Red, White and Blue is open to all individuals, vets, former inactive military and even civilians.
With fitness being the bread and butter of Team Red, White and Blue, the Mankato Chapter holds a functional fitness event Monday nights at Fitness Untamed, and a Saturday morning workout at Planet Fitness.
