Local teams make appearance at State Swim and Dive Meet

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSHSL Girls Swim and Dive State Meet wrapped up Saturday.
St. Peter, Mankato East and Mankato West were all represented in the meet.
In the final team totals, Mankato West came in 12th, Mankato East in 26th and St. Peter in 28th.
In the 200 yard medley relay Mankato West took 7th.
In the 200 yard IM Mankato West’s Olivia Leonard took 13th and St. Peter’s Morgan Kelly took 14th.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Mankato East’s Maddie Hogue took 12th and Mankato West’s Sophia Leonard took 16th.
In the 200 yard freestyle relay Mankato East took 10th and Mankato West took 12th.
In the 100 yard backstroke Mankato West’s Sophia Leonard took 14th.
In the 100 yard breaststroke Mankato West’s Olivia Leonard took 3rd and Sarah Patenaude took 8th.
