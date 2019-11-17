People run 5k for YWCA ‘Girls on the Run’ race

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The weather was perfect for the YWCA’s Girls on the Run race today. Inspiring girls to tap into their strengths and potential.
That’s the goal of Girls on the Run, a YWCA program designed for 3rd through 5th grade girls in the Mankato Area, Today’s race served as the finale and celebration for girls completing the 10–week program.
“We really enforce the connection between physical health and mental health. It’s not just about running, we talk all about kindness and empathy and community and just doing things that are not always easy we like to focus on goal setting and this 5 k is really the combination of our 10 week program,” said Kim Danger of YWCA.
Over the 10 weeks, trained coaches lead small teams through their research–based curricula, which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. They hope the girls develop essential skills to help them establish an appreciation for health and fitness.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.