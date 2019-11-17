Toys for Tots kicks off at Christmas Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The holiday spirit was in the air at Southern Minnesota’s Annual Christmas Festival today in Mankato.
Inside the Mankato Civic Center visitors enjoyed musical acts and got a head start on holiday shopping from more than 50 art and gift vendors.
But the day was also about giving back. The U.S. Marine Core Reserve Toys for Tots booth was present accepting new, unwrapped toy donations to be distributed as gifts to children in need in the community.
“Well we started today, it’s our kick off. Our distribution is on the 21st. So we have the week, we have our boxes already out in the community we have about 118 sites,” said Toy for Tots coordinator Pam Hammock.
You have until December 18th to donate.
Click here for drop off locations.
