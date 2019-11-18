Barnes & Noble, Fleetfarm support Toys For Tots with book drive and Stuff-a-Bus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jim Hammock with Toys for Tots joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their kickoff and the events they have planned leading up to Christmas.
Beginning Nov. 1st, Barnes & Noble will be conducting a Holiday Book Drive for Toys for Tots. every child registered for Toys for Tots will receive a book to read.
Stuff-a-Bus will take place at Fleet Farm on Nov. 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Hammock says that they are looking for toys that older kids may enjoy which can be more difficult.
All toys from the program are returned locally.
