Bethany Lutheran Women’s Basketball player awarded UMAC Player of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Bethany Lutheran College Women’s Basketball player was awarded UMAC Player of the Week for her performances over Carleton and Macalester Colleges.
Abby Olson Jr. earned the award after averaging 19.5 points-per-game, nine rebounds-per-game and 5.5 assists-per-game. Additionally, Olson Jr. tied the Bethany Lutheran College Women’s Basketball program record for three-pointers scored in a game against Carleton by making seven three-pointers.
The Bethany Lutheran Women’s Basketball team returns to the hardwood when they host Waldorf (Iowa) at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, in Mankato.
