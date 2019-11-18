“Great American Smokeout” at MSU-Mankato raises awareness for vaping addiction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To help combat the current vaping epidemic, Minneosta State University - Mankato’s Department of Health Science is joining a nationwide effort to provide quitting resources for students.
The "Great American Smokeout" starts today and continues through Wednesday on campus.
Students wanting to take the first step in quitting vaping or tobacco use can trade in their e-cig devices for a gift card and t-shirt.
According to MSU’s student survey taken last Spring, over one-third of responding students said they use vaping products with 84-percent of the 1,600 students surveyed saying they are exposed to tobacco products on campus.
