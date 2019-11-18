Group keeps square dancing alive

WELCOME, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Promenade’s Square Dancing club is one of few square dancing clubs left in Southern Minnesota.
“Square dancing is actually an international activity that grew out of barn dances of the west, traveled throughout the world with our troops. There are levels from relatively easy to extremely difficult," said square dance caller Dan Bebernes.
Members refer to the type of dance as a “thinking person’s activity”. Dancers must listen to “callers” for their next move.
“I think it’s the best therapy you can get. Because you have to listen to the caller. And hope you are going in the right direction. It’s just good physical therapy," says dancer Leora Murphy.
Beyond the physical benefits, it also allows for socializing.
“I met my wife at a square dance when I went and took lessons. Our daughter met her husband square dancing," continued Bebernes.
Dance sessions are occasionally held in member's homes, but their main base is in Sherberm, Minnesota at the Temperance Lake Ridge Senior Care Facility.
And to keep the culture alive, they are always looking for new members.
“So we have dances once a month. We are definitely interested in whoever wants to join," said Lake Promenade Square Dancing Club President Cheryl Bebernes.
