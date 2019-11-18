Group at Minnesota State University encourages users to quit tobacco

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU’s Department of Health Science joins thousands in “The Great American Smoke Out” a nationwide intervention for smoking tobacco, y providing resources to students.
Although the University is a smoke–free campus, not all abide by the rules.
Inside the Student Union was an informative booth offering support to quit.
“So we have several displays for employees, communities and the students. For students we have a juul trade in they can do for a gift card. The more that we put out the resources. The more that we will take action," said Assistant Health Science Professor, Mary Kramer.
The group also unveiled two projects done in the last 6 months. One where students took pictures and captioned their thoughts about tobacco use on campus.
The other a display of student artwork from the 11,000 cigarette buds picked up on campus on Earth Day.
