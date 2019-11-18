The hunt for Miss Mankato 2020 begins with a new focus for the competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The search for Miss Mankato 2020 has officially begun.
This is the second year the Miss Mankato Scholarship Organization will feature the new version of the competition, which is similar to Miss America.
It includes a new social impact initiative and no swimsuit portion.
Organizers say this year they want to focus on getting to know the candidates for who they are.
“It’s really just empowering women to be them, we’re looking for the real them. Be beautiful, be you, be who you are and showcase that. So, it’s not about what someone is seeing on the outside, I think they’re going to hear their intelligence and see their talent,” volunteer director Shelly Bartlett said.
The competition will reward a $1,000 scholarship to this year’s winner.
Women ages 18–25 are eligible to compete.
If you or someone you know is interested in applying for Miss Mankato 2020 visit: https://www.missminnesota.org/miss-america-2020-information.html.
