Kiwanis Holiday Lights set to start November 29th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was announced Sunday night that the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights is slated to open on November 29th.
The event that has brought more than one million visitors to Sibley Park in Mankato will kick off its eighth year with a parade and more.
New this year will be a light display on the 60-foot center tree which will sparkle with 2,100 white strobe lights every fifteen minutes.
Another new addition is the ability to text to donate to Kiwanis by texting "Kato-lights" to 4-4-3-2-1.
The event uses nearly 2 million lights every year and is put on by Mankato Area Foundation along with CHS.
It will run through New Year’s Eve.
