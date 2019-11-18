Minnesota State remains atop USCHO for second consecutive week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team has been rated No. 1 in the nation for the second consecutive in the latest USCHO Poll.
The Mavericks did not play last weekend but remained atop the poll as the University of Denver, previously ranked No. 2, managed a tie and a loss against the University of North Dakota on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Denver was rated No. 4 in the latest edition of the USCHO Poll.
Cornell and Notre Dame overtook Denver to rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest USCHO Poll, respectively.
Minnesota State returns to the ice Friday to host Alaska Anchorage in Mankato.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.