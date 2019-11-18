Minnesota State remains atop USCHO for second consecutive week

Minnesota State remains atop USCHO for second consecutive week
The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team has been rated No. 1 in the nation for the second consecutive in the latest USCHO Poll. (Source: KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart | November 18, 2019 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 3:45 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team has been rated No. 1 in the nation for the second consecutive in the latest USCHO Poll.

Polls and Rankings | College Hockey | USCHO.com

null

The Mavericks did not play last weekend but remained atop the poll as the University of Denver, previously ranked No. 2, managed a tie and a loss against the University of North Dakota on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Denver was rated No. 4 in the latest edition of the USCHO Poll.

Cornell and Notre Dame overtook Denver to rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest USCHO Poll, respectively.

Minnesota State returns to the ice Friday to host Alaska Anchorage in Mankato.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.