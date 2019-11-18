MSU-Mankato highlights Hunger and Homelessness Week with food drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fraternity and Sorority students at Minnesota State University - Mankato are partnering with the university’s community engagement office all week to recognize Hunger and Homelessness Week, which begins today.
Fraternity and Sorority Life organizations are hosting a food drive which benefits the Campus Kitchen. Collection boxes will be posted throughout campus.
In addition to the food drive, showing of a film called "The Public" takes place Wednesday in the Taylor Center, highlighting the experience of homeless people in Cincinnati attempting to avoid harsh winter conditions.
And on Saturday, students will have the opportunity to simulate homelessness with the Community Engagement office’s annual sleep-out.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.