Three southern Minnesota women appointed to Young Women’s Cabinet by Walz, Flanagan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced 23 appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet on Monday, including three women from southern Minnesota.
Bla Yang (Mankato), Benya Kraus (Waseca) and Nayzeth Muniz (Worthington) were appointed to serve on the first-of-its-kind partnership between the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to improve outcomes for young women in Minnesota.
“It’s my honor to elevate the leadership of these extraordinary young women from communities across Minnesota,” said Walz. “Every young woman in Minnesota deserves a bright future, and the best way we can achieve that is by asking them directly what we can do to improve opportunity in their community. “
The initiative aims to bring together nonprofits, businesses, government, philanthropies and young women to achieve equity in opportunities and to improve the lives of young women of color, Indigenous women, young women from Greater Minnesota, LGBTQ+ youth and young women with disabilities.
“I am encouraged by the overwhelming response we received to our call for young women to apply to the Young Women’s Cabinet,” said Flanagan. “This initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to not only giving young women a seat at the table but centering them in our decisions to improve the lives of all Minnesotans. Thank you to the over 140 young women who applied and shared their powerful voices, ideas, and stories with us. We are so grateful.”
Yang, Kraus and Muniz will begin their roles with the Young Women’s Cabinet effective Nov. 23.
