Two MLC football players win UMAC Player of the Week honors

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Martin Luther College football players have been awarded UMAC Player of the Week honors for their efforts in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Crown College.
Running Back Joshua Kren was named UMAC Offensive Player of the Week, while Micah Otto received UMAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Kren received the award for the second time this season after rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts, while also contributing a 26 yard touchdown reception.
Kren’s performance gave him 1,010 total rushing yards for the season, making him and Austin DeNoyer the first pair of teammates in program history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in the same season. Additionally, Kren broke DeNoyer’s single-season record for all-purpose yards from scrimmage, ending with 1,484. Kren also leads the UMAC in all-purpose yards, as well as in both rushing touchdowns (13) and total touchdowns (19).
Otto was awarded Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the fourth time this season, after successful field-goal attempts from 44 to 45 yards, which set a new career-long.
He also went 4 for 4 on extra-point attempts, averaged 42.5 yards per punt and averaged 55.9 yards on seven kickoffs.
Martin Luther College will return to the field at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, when they travel to Wheaton (Ill.) for the first round of the NCAA Division III Football Championships.
