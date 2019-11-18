Two MLC football players win UMAC Player of the Week honors

Kren’s performance gave him 1,010 total rushing yards for the season, making him and Austin DeNoyer the first pair of teammates in program history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in the same season. Additionally, Kren broke DeNoyer’s single-season record for all-purpose yards from scrimmage, ending with 1,484. Kren also leads the UMAC in all-purpose yards, as well as in both rushing touchdowns (13) and total touchdowns (19).