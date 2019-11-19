Charges filed against man accused of robbing Casey’s General Store

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges are filed against the man accused of robbing a Mankato Casey's General Store.
24-year-old Daniel Schultz of Mankato is formally charged with two felony counts of second-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery.
The alleged robbery happened last Friday night at the Casey's off of North Riverfront Drive.
According to a criminal complaint, Schultz took two-hundred dollars from one victim in the store.
The witnesses who identified Schultz said he had asked for a ride and robbed the store while they were parked outside.
One of the witnesses says she believed Schultz was meeting someone to buy drugs, but notified police when she saw still photos of the alleged robbery in the media.
According to the complaint, Schultz denied the allegations.
He is due in court this Thursday for an initial appearance.
