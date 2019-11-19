Halftime adjustments key for Bethany Lutheran’s path to victory

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College Women’s Basketball team’s halftime adjustments proved to be the turning point in the game, as they routed Waldorf (Iowa) 92-72 on Monday evening at the North Gym in Mankato.
Bethany’s strongest offensive quarter of play came in the third period, as they outscored Waldorf 31-19 to make up for their two-point halftime deficit.
The Vikings followed up their strongest offensive quarter with their strongest defensive performance, only allowing Waldorf to score 12 points in the final quarter of play.
Hanna Geistfeld and UMAC Player of the Week Abby Olson both finished with a double-double for the Vikings.
Not only did Geistfeld finish the contest with a double-double, but she also tied her career-high for points in a single game (31).
In their post-game comments, both Geistfeld and Head Coach Lyle Jones talked about how the team had to take a different approach in the second half to find success against Waldorf.
“At halftime, we didn’t have any steals. So I said that we need to pressure a little more, without fouling," Jones said. "We ended up with 10 steals, which I think ended up putting a little more pressure on them (Waldorf), and not being able to get the ball where they wanted it, and, of course, those turned into some layups, too.”
Bethany Lutheran will return to the court on Friday, Nov. 22, when they host Central College. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
