Holtmeier Construction offers $5,000 reward for information on vandalism

The company says the vandalism is a serious concern and anyone with information should call Joe Holtmeier

By Sean Morawczynski | November 19, 2019 at 8:22 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 8:36 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holtmeier Construction offers a five-thousand dollar reward for information related to vandalism of one of its utility projects.

According to the company, holes were drilled into six pieces of a watermain pipe for its Lime Township Utility Project, located across from the Wickersham Clinic in Mankato.

The company says the vandalism is a serious concern and anyone with information should call Joe Holtmeier.

Extent of the damage is currently unknown.

