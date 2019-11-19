Holtmeier Construction sees damage at site

By Gage Cureton | November 19, 2019 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:56 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Holtmeier Construction offers a five-thousand dollar reward for information related to vandalism of one of its utility projects.

According to the company, holes were drilled into six pieces of a watermain pipe for its Lime Township Utility Project, located across from the Wickersham Clinic in Mankato.

The company says the vandalism is a serious concern and anyone with information should call Joe Holtmeier at 507-327-5775.

Details on the cost of the damage haven’t been released.

