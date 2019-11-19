Mankato Paddling and Outing Club celebrates 25th anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Paddling and Outing Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Tuesday.
The club has a long past of exploring the Minnesota River and even helping clean up local waterways.
One year, the club hauled out nearly seven tons of garbage and waste from the river. They look to continue exploring and paddling local rivers and waterways well into the future.
“I really hope that this area will continue to have groups of people who are interested in the river environment and water quality,” said Mark Bosacker, of the Mankato Paddling and Outing Club.
The anniversary celebration features an abundance of old club documents and archival photographs.
The celebration begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church in North Mankato.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society has agreed to take the club’s archival photos, and Tuesday’s celebration is the last chance to view them.
