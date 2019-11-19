Maple River School District prepares for fourth referendum

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Maple River School District is trying for a new building again with a $63 million referendum.
This comes after lawmakers passed an amendment during the most recent legislative session that will increase tax credits on school bonds.
The Ag-2-School tax credit will increase to 70% over the next three years, and the school district is hoping to build a kindergarten through 12th grade facility that serves all students.
“Our kids deserve buildings that are functional just like kids that are in bigger schools. This Ag-2-School allows that tax base just to get some relief,” explained Superintendent Dan Anderson.
School officials say the Ag-2-School tax credit will pay for about 51% of Maple River School District’s total bond.
Since 2015, Maple River has held three facility bond referendums that did not win voter approval. In a recent survey, 57% of people that participated said they supported the new building.
The special election for the fourth referendum is scheduled for February 11, 2020.
