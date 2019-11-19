MSU earns top seed ahead of 9th straight NCAA tournament appearance

“When we scheduled that, we knew it would be a daunting challenge. I think there were times after we scheduled it where we scratched our head and said what did we get ourselves into? They came into that weekend ranked number one and four in the nation. You see those two teams sitting there and say can we get out of there with one win, and we’ll be sitting pretty good. To come out of there with two wins, it let our team know that hey, we can do this. We have a special group here. We can accomplish some tremendous things this season,” said Bahl.