MSU Mankato part of U.S., China Town Hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato was part of a U.S. China Town Hall, Monday held in conjunction with the National Committee on U.S. China Relations.
The town hall focused on understanding U.S. China relations.
Eighty locations across the country came together to discuss China, trade and how it impacts local economies via a livestream.
The talk focused on the origins of the trade war and its local impacts.
Swine flu was also on the discussion agenda.
An MSU, Mankato professor told KEYC the swine flu has impacted half of China’s hog population, which has in turn impacted pork markets.
The talk also focused on the local competitive advantage; Assistant Professor of Business Law Wade S. Davis also told KEYC that Minnesota is one of the top pork producing states.
“Well the conversation is, first of all it’s toward students and people in the business community. We also have a lot of international students. And so hopefully what happens is it continues to spark a dialog," he said.
According to the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, farmers raised 16.6 million pigs in Minnesota last year.
