New Ulm volunteers preparing for Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — For 32 years, volunteers in New Ulm have invited the entire community to a Thanksgiving dinner.
Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner will begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Volunteers prepare more than 1,000 meals for the event, all from scratch.
They offer both dine-in and take out options, and will provide transportation to those who need it.
“If you’re home alone or your kids aren’t coming back for Thanksgiving or you simply don’t want to cook, this is a community Thanksgiving dinner so come on down! We will feed you with the best home-cooked recipes that have been around for over 30 years,” said Les Schultz, a Community Friends Thanksgiving Dinner volunteer.
A free-will donation makes the dinner possible each year.
Organizers say they raise nearly enough money for next year’s dinner on the day of the event.
