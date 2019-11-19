Operation Christmas Child sends gifts around the globe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Operation Christmas Child is an international initiative aimed at giving kids that don't usually receive a gift for the holidays, a gift.
They collect and send out shoe box gifts.
Toys, school supplies or hygiene items are packed into a shoe box and then gift wrapped.
Locally, Hilltop United Methodist Church participates and serves as our local collection spot.
They say the satisfaction you get by donating doesn’t end when you send off your box.
“There’s a program called ‘Follow Your Box’ where you can print labels off that have tracking numbers on them and you can find out what countries your boxes actually go to. Last year, a couple of the boxes I packed went to the Dominican Republic and Tanzania in Africa. You never know where they’re going to go, it could be anywhere in the world,” Collection Coordinator Paulette Adams said.
Last year, Hilltop United Methodist accounted for 4,301 presents out of the nearly 10 million sent out globally.
To find a drop-off location near you, visit Samaritan’s Purse’s website.
